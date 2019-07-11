Address your corruption first, G2K tells PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional association of the Governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), is firing back at the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), arguing that the JLP has led the way in putting anti-corruption systems in place.

G2K, in a media release this morning, said it was the JLP that passed legislation to form the Office of the Contractor General, which was responsible for monitoring and investigating government contracts.

It said the JLP was the party to first appoint members of the Opposition as chairpersons for Parliamentary Committees.

The group said it was the JLP that created the Independent Commission of Investigations; passed legislation to make the Major Organized Crime and anticorruption Agency an independent investigative body; and formed the Integrity Commission, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption.

“The Jamaica Labour Party, whenever there are allegations of corruption, has always acted. However, this cannot be said of the PNP, which has a culture of filibustering until accusations of corruption against their members are no longer in the headlines.

“We are yet to hear the current leader of the PNP, Dr Peter Phillips, address the many allegations of corruption that surround the PNP, which include but are surely not limited to: Investigation into the award of contracts in St Ann South Eastern; investigation into allegations surrounding procurement breaches associated with the employment of bookmarkers by the Ministry of Education (MOE) while the PNP was in Government; Allegations of nepotism and conflicts of interest in the award of Government contracts at the Hanover parish council; the refusal of high-ranking members of the PNP to give evidence on the Trafigura corruption case in open court; and the on-going multimillion-dollar corruption court case involving the PNP-controlled Manchester Municipal Corporation,” G2K President Stephen Edwards said.

He added that the JLP believes in a “clean hands” doctrine, challenging Phillips to first address allegations of corruption in the PNP.

“...Those who seek to crown themselves paragons of virtue have the burden of first addressing allegations of corruption and mismanagement that happened under their watch. If Dr Peter Phillips and the PNP fail to address allegations of corruption that involve their members, the PNP can't be seen as acting in good faith and their public show in Half Way Tree today will be of little merit,” Edwards stated.

He added that the JLP has led the fight against corruption through the creation of anti-corruption laws, systems and agencies.

“G2K intends to contribute to the ongoing anti-corruption efforts through a series of 'Good Governance Workshops' for members, which will encompass training in ethics and good corporate governance. We will also educate our members on the new Procurement Act, Campaign Financing, the Integrity Commission Act and other pieces of legislation that will guide them in their future leadership roles,” the G2K president mentioned.