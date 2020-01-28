Advisory to be issued for travellers going between Jamaica and China
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Medical chief of staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Dr Carl Bruce confirmed that there is indeed a patient at UHWI who is being tested for the coronavirus based on travel history, but the patient does not meet the case definition.
"The patient does not have a fever over 38 degrees, so they do not meet the case definition for the coronavirus," he said.
"The patient is doing well and will be discharged after testing and investigation are complete."
He clarified that concerns were only raised by medical personnel because the patient travelled to China on January 7, and out of New York on the 14th.
Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said in the meantime a travel advisory will be issued today in Parliament for persons traveling between Jamaica and China.
"We do have active travel based on the relationship between Jamaica and China, and we believe based on the observations coming out of China this is the right thing to do at this point in time," he said.
Jamaicans who intend to travel to China are strongly being advised to postpone those trips, while those in China are advised to remain there.
The ministry has also begun a process to track persons who have travelled to China within the last month, and is asking those who have not yet been contacted to present themselves for testing.
Candiece Knight
