Afghanistan Cricket Board XI draw with West Indies – 3rd day

LUCKNOW, India (CMC) – Afghanistan Cricket Board XI drew with West Indies on the final day of their three-day tour match at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium here Friday.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 168 (Kraigg Brathwaite 48, Shimron Hetmyer 38, Shai Hope 26, Shane Dowrich 23; Hamza Hotak 4-34) and 297 (Sunil Ambris 66, Roston Chase 57, Rahkeem Cornwall 44, Shimron Hetmyer 30; Hamza Hotak 4-91)

AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD XI 158 (Javed Ahmadi 56; Jomel Warrican 5-38, Rahkeem Cornwall 4-54) and 183 for three (Ihsanullah Janat 84 not out, Ibrahim Zadran 76; Alzarri Joseph 2-37)