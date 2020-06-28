Africa up to 371,000 confirmed virus cases

JOHANNESBURG, Africa (AP) — Africa's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have climbed to a new high of more than 371,000, including includes 9,484 deaths.

The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released those figures Sunday.

South Africa has more than 1/3 of the continent's cases. It reported 7,210 new cases, its highest single daily increase to date. A statement from Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize says South Africa now has 131,800 confirmed cases, including 2,413 deaths for a mortality rate of 1.8 per cent.

The Western Cape province, including Cape Town, has 45 per cent of the cases. But Gauteng province, including the country's largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria, is experiencing a surge of the virus, taking it to 26 per cent of the country's cases.

The more rural Eastern Cape province currently has 18 per cent of South Africa's cases.