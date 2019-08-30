Agarwal, Kohli guide India to 157-3 at tea in 2nd Test
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Half century knocks from opener Mayank Agarwal and captain Virat Kohli pushed India to 157-3 at tea against West Indies on day one of the second Test match at Sabina Park.
Agarwal has top-scored so far with 55, while Kohli is unbeaten on 52. The other not out batsman is vice captain Ajinkya Rahane on 20.
Medium pacer Jason Holder, the home team skipper, has claimed 2-26, while debutant spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took the other wicket to fall.
Earlier, West Indies won the toss in hot and sunny conditions and chose to field first, with the pitch covered under live grass. They had two wickets in the first session, and dismissed Agarwal after lunch, but Kohli and Rahane have looked assured as the pitch flattened out in the afternoon.
Teams: West Indies – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
India – Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
Sanjay Myers
