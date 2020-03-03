Agreement signed for Jamaica to boost rural agriculture
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Government today signed a US$40 million loan agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to start the Second Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI II) Project.
The project will focus on strengthening value chains and the development of tourism clusters and build on the experience and the results of the Rural Economic Development Initiative.
“The second phase of the Rural Development Initiative signals the Government's commitment to ensuring all Jamaicans have opportunities for sustainable economic livelihoods. REDI II will build resilience among Jamaicans living in rural areas who are engaged in entrepreneurial activities in agriculture and community tourism,” Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke said.
The minister noted that the initiative also aims to strengthen the capacity of relevant public sector institutions to provide the requisite infrastructure and services needed to improve the efficiency and climate resilience and deepen the linkages of targeted agri-food and tourism value chains.
REDI II's primary objective will be to enhance access to markets and to develop climate-resilient strategies for targeted beneficiaries.
“These targeted beneficiaries are rural micro, small and medium-sized enterprises that are connected to the agricultural, community tourism sectors, and the relevant public sector institutions and partner entities,” the ministry said in a release.
The project is segmented into four components which comprise climate resilient agricultural and community tourism investments for rural enterprises, institutional strengthening and capacity building for public entities, project management, monitoring, and evaluation, and contingent emergency response.
