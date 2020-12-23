Agreement signed for additional work at Cheddi Jagan International Airport

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Ministry of Public Works has entered into an agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for additional work to be undertaken at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The cost of the project amounts to approximately US$9 million at the sole cost to CHEC.

The new work will involve an extension of the airport's boarding corridor in order to accommodate two more passenger boarding bridges, providing the airport with a total of six boarding bridges capable of servicing aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Dreamliner, the AirBus and similar transatlantic aircraft.

In addition, the terminal building will be extended to provide accommodation for additional commercial space such as food courts and duty-free shops.

The extended building will also feature a modern airport façade covering the full length of the departure terminal.

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Works said that CHEC further agreed to rectify and complete all outstanding remedial works within prescribed timelines and everything will be completed by December 31.