Agriculture ministry rolls out national recovery programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says some 21, 000 farmers who were impacted by the recent heavy rains will receive assistance from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries under its National Recovery Programme.

According to the ministry, the programme, which will be implemented by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), will span the next three months.

This disclosure was made by portfolio minister Floyd Green at a handover ceremony for COVID-19 Assistance to Farmers by St Jago Farm Supplies, held at Denbigh Showground in Clarendon earlier today.

According to Green, the programme, valued at $646.9-million, is expected to lead to significant recovery of the agricultural sector and will include infrastructure support, provision of planting material, chemicals and fertilisers.

“We will be focusing also on rehabilitating greenhouses, helping our livestock farmers, especially those in relation to small ruminants and our bee farmers to get them back on their feet,” Green said.

Noting that the recovery process requires partnership with other stakeholders, Green commended St Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies Ltd for its initiative and welcomed the $7.5-million donation to farmers by the company.

“This giveback by St Jago is critical,” Green said noting that the farmers would be able to redeem the 1,000 vouchers for high quality fungicides, insecticides, plant nutrition and vitamin supplements for animals, which will go a far way in helping farmers to accelerate production.

O'Brien Johnson, Managing Director of St Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies Ltd, urged the farmers to use the products wisely and profitably. While acknowledging the contribution of his international partners Stoller International, Rotam Agro Chemicals Ltd, and Bio-Ag Consultants & Distributors, Johnson said the vouchers would be handed over to the ministry and the Jamaica Agricultural Society for distribution to the farmers.

Clarendon was one of the parishes most severely impacted by the torrential rains with some 550 hectares of legumes, vegetables, banana and sorrel, valued at over $291 million, destroyed in areas such as Mason River, Kellits, James Hill and Bog Hole.