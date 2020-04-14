Agriculture minister commends farmers for consistent food supply during COVID-19 setback

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, has commended farmers across the country for ensuring that there is a consistent supply of food items in the island in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Farmer's Month 2020, at the ministry's Hope Gardens offices in Kingston recently, Shaw extended commendations to those farmers who donated produce to a relief programme led by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

“Over $7.5 million worth of crops have been donated by farmers to that ministry,” Shaw said.

Additionally, Shaw praised farmers for their hard work, enabling the agriculture sector, through the Production Incentive Programme, to record an increase of 7.8 per cent growth in domestic crop production in the last quarter of 2019.

The minister also expressed gratitude to input suppliers for their various contributions of farmers during this month.

He also encouraged farmers to continue the production of crops such as vegetables and fruits, condiment and spices, roots and tubers and field and forest crops, especially as Farmer's Month is being celebrated.

“Never cease from planting. We look forward to planting season and to work together towards an abundant harvest ahead as we plough the fields and spread the good seeds on the land,” the minister said.

First introduced by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) in April 1983, Farmer's Month, now in its 37th staging, is aimed at recognising farmers for their invaluable contribution to national development.