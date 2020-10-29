Agriculture minister lauds Newport-Fersan for $2m fertiliser donation to farmers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Farmers worst affected by the recent heavy rains are to benefit from a donation of $2 million worth of fertilisers by Newport-Fersan Jamaica Limited.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, expressed gratitude to the fertiliser company on behalf of the farmers, noting that the donation will go a far way in enabling the farmers to resume planting.

“We’re really appreciative of the donation to our recovery efforts to our farmers who have been affected by flood damage,” he said.

“It is a substantial start and it will encourage other private partners to join with the government as it seeks to ensure that as quickly as possible our farmers can get back out into the fields,” he added.

The minister was speaking at a meeting with Newport-Fersan Jamaica Limited at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices in Kingston on October 29.

The ministry noted that so far, more than 11,000 farmers have been impacted by the recent heavy rains, which also caused damage to roads and triggered landslides.

Business Development Manager at Newport-Fersan, Hedda Rose Dunkley, said the donation is the company’s way of providing assistance to farmers in these challenging times.

“It is who we are and we’re not going to change. Our ears and eyes are on the ground. We received the videos and the pictures (of the damage), so we know what is going on and we keep true in our assistance,” she said.