Agriculture minister mourns Allan Rickards
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, has expressed condolence to the family, colleagues and friends of late agriculturist Allan Rickards.
Rickards, who was the immediate past chairman of the All-Island Jamaica Cane Farmers' Association, passed away last night. He was 79.
In a statement today, Green called Rickards a champion for agriculture.
"He dedicated his life to serving the farmers of Jamaica, especially our cane farmers. He was a passionate advocate and believed that Jamaica could be transformed through agriculture,” the minister said.
“Allan Rickards was an agriculture advocate who lived a life of service, advancing the employment interests of farmers within the sugar cane industry,” he added.
