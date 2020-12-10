Agriculture ministry reviewing chicken back and neck importation concerns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says it is reviewing a report tabled by the Integrity Commission in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, December 8, concerning the importation of chicken back and neck.

The ministry said the report spans the time period 2005-2015 and as such an evaluation and assessment of past and current practices will be carried out.

It noted that the review is in keeping with steps that are already being taken to examine all its systems and processes regarding imports and exports as directed by Minister Floyd Green and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The ministry said it will provide a fulsome statement on the matter when the review is completed.