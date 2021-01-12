Agriculture ministry starts new year with complete board appointments

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green has announced the appointment of chairpersons for all the agencies and bodies under the ministry's purview.

“My selection of all board members and chairmen was guided by, first and foremost, integrity and experience,” Green said.

“We know that for our boards to be effective in their purpose and efficient in driving agriculture and fisheries forward, there has to be a mix of private sector background, corporate governance, project management background, finance and account based knowledge and of course an agricultural background,” he added.

The list of Cabinet-approved boards and chairpersons includes the retaining of Dr Derrick Deslandes as head of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board, and Christopher Gentles as head of the Coconut Industry Board.

Additionally, the Sugar Industry Authority Board will be headed by Clement Lawrence, chairman of J Wray and Nephew Ltd.

Cleveland Allen, a legal professional with over a decade of post-qualification experience in corporate and commercial law, corporate governance, civil litigation and gambling law & regulation will serve as chairman of the Sugar Company of Jamaica.

Meanwhile the National Irrigation Commission will see Nigel Myrie, holder of a MSc in agricultural engineering and a wealth of experience in the management and protection of the environment, as chairman.

According to the ministry, the others are Howard Mitchell as chairman for the Regulatory Agricultural Commodities Tribunal; Andrew Simpson as chairman of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority Board; Collin Virgo as chairman of the Jamaica 4H Board; and Ian Murray of the Agro Investment Corporation Board.

The minister said that the members of each board were selected to ensure the viability of the agriculture and fisheries sectors, and that the appointments comprised of highly motivated, well trained professionals with a wide array of experience in the private and public sectors.