Agriculture ministry to roll-out production of new Irish potato varieties for fries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, has charged the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to include new varieties of Irish potato suitable for French fries in the Irish Potato Programme for the 2021-2022 financial year.

“French fries are a massive import for our country. We can, we believe, bring down those numbers and also drive up the amount of money we retain in relation to the production of the right variety of potatoes that can be used to make French fries,” Green said.

The minister was speaking during a tour of Irish potato farms in New Pen, St Mary yesterday where reaping of the tuber was in progress. He had high praises for the farmers on their high level of production and productivity as well as their business approach to their farms.

Noting the concerns of the farmers relating to the poor road conditions as well as lack of water, Green said a project for the rehabilitation of the road would be included in the next Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme.

Additionally, the ministry said it would investigate the possibility of rehabilitating an old well in the area as well all the construction of ponds to facilitate year-round production in the area.

New Pen is one of the Irish potato-producing areas with 49 farmers cultivating Irish potato under the ministry's $1.6 billion Production Incentive Programme being implemented by RADA. To date, some 650 of the targeted 1,200 hectares of Irish potatoes have been planted across the country under the programme.