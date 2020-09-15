Agro Expo Farms issued warning notices from NEPA

PORTLAND, Jamaica— The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says Agro Expo Farms Limited has been issued two site warning notices following on investigation into a video being circulated on social media.

According to NEPA, the video, which began circulating on September 10, shows two of the company's trucks carrying out sand mining in the Rio Grande River in Portland.

The agency said no approval was given for the use of trucks within the river area.

“All mining and quarrying of rivers (desilting) require the issuance of an official environmental permit from the NRCA (Natural Resources Conservation Authority)/NEPA. These permits clearly outline the approved actions that are allowable by the permittee,” NEPA said in a statement.

“Agro Expo Farms Limited was granted two permits by the NRCA in September 2019. One permit allows for the quarrying of sand and boulders along a section of the Rio Grande River in Portland located at Burlington, and the other allows for the construction and operation of a mobile mineral processing facility for the washing and processing of aggregates. This facility also received approval from the Mines and Geology Division,” it added.

NEPA said the notices were served during a site visit on September 10. The notices require Agro Expo Farms Limited to cease blockage of river way immediately.

In addition, NEPA said, the company was cited for non-compliance with certain conditions of its environmental permit, which if not addressed within 14 days, will result in legal action being taken by the agency.