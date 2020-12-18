Aguilleira eyes role reviving Windies team

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Former captain Merissa Aguilleira said the recent performances of the West Indies Women's team was painful to watch and she would be willing to play a part to help reinvigorate the team.

Aguilleira, 35, played 112 One-day Internationals and 95 Twenty20 Internationals for the Windies Women between 2008 and her retirement in April last year.

She said she was disheartened by the side's results against England this past September, where West Indies Women were swept 3-0 in a T20I series.

“I honestly was lost for words when I saw some of the performances,” she told WESN TV in an interview.

“The thing is that these are the same players – three quarters of the team are the same players that won the (T20) World Cup (in 2016), so I think it is more than confidence. I think it is passion.”

She added: “When you look at the people of the Caribbean and the way we express ourselves when we are playing any type of sport, we have fun. I realise there is no fun anymore. There is no cheering and there is no smiling. We cannot play (the game) that serious. That is not our type of cricket.

“We have to enjoy ourselves. I realise the passion is not there. The confidence is not there. They are the same players that have been beating teams, so it's just not about the ability because the ability is there.”

A wicketkeeper/batsman, Aguilleira was captain of the Caribbean side from 2009 to 2015, including in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2013 India and the semi-finals of the World T20 in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

She was also part of the West Indies team that won the World T20 in 2016 at Eden Gardens in the Indian city of Kolkata