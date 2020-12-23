Airport employee charged over NMIA drug bust

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An airport employee who was arrested in connection with the seizure of just over two billion dollars worth of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport on December 10, has been charged.

He is identified as Kimauly Hoyles of Abernathy Drive, Patrick City in Kingston 20.

He has been charged with possession of cocaine dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

According to the Narcotics Police, they were conducting operations at the airport as part of the constabulary's Operational Surge for the Christmas season. About 9:45 am, the team searched a vehicle belonging to the employee and 239 packages of cocaine were found. He was arrested and remains in police custody.

Investigations have since revealed that the drugs—which weigh 611 pounds (278 kilograms)—were destined for the United States of America, where the going rate is US$50,000 per kilogram.

Earlier this week, the Narcotics Police issued a warning that they have increased their presence at strategic locations across the island. The division's leadership says this latest bust is an indication of the team's resolve to stop illegal drug trafficking and reiterated a warning for would-be drug traffickers to desist.