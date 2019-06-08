Ajee Wilson of the US wins 800m at Adidas Racers Grand Prix

KINGSTON, Jamaica – American Ajee Wilson continued to show her dominance of the 800 metres for women when she easily won the event moments ago as the fourth Adidas Racers Grand Prix got underway at the National Stadium.

Wilson was timed at 1:59.22. Rose Mary Almanza (2:00.32) of Cuba was second with Raevyn Rogers of the United States third with a time of 2:01.08.

Jamaica's Shanquena Foote did not finish the race being the rabbit in the event.