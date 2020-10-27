Algerian leader 'stable' in hospital with unknown illness
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria's President Abedelmadjid Tebboune has been hospitalised at a military hospital in the south of the capital Algiers, his office said Tuesday.
The statement downplayed the seriousness of the 75-year-old's condition, saying he was "stable". It did not give the nature of his illness or say when the hospitalisation began.
It said that while Tebboune had been admitted to a specialised care unit of the Ain Naadja hospital on the recommendation of his doctors, "the state of health of the President ... does not inspire any concern".
On Saturday, several senior officials in the prime minister and the president's entourage developed symptoms of coronavirus and the president was placed in "voluntary preventive confinement". It's unclear whether that is linked to the current hospitalisation.
