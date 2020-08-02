All-day water lockoffs for some Kingston residents

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residents in communities near Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road will be without water for most of today, as the National Water Commission (NWC) works to repair a pipeline in the area.

The repair work was scheduled to begin at 8:00 am and is expected to last until 6:00 this evening.

The NWC said areas situated along Washington Boulevard and off Molynes Road will be affected.

The areas include sections of the Ferry Community, Tom Cringle Drive, Duhaney Park, Washington Boulevard, sections of Patrick City, Molynes Road, Hughenden, Queensborough, Meadowbrook Park and surroundings

Following the completion of the work, the NWC said customers may experience a gradual restoration of their regular water as the system recharges.