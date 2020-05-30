All 204 Jamaicans aboard Disney vessel disembark

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total of 204 Jamaicans who were aboard a Disney vessel, which had docked at the Falmouth Port in Trelawny on Friday have disembarked.



Regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Errol Greene told OBSERVER ONLINE this evening that all 204 were processed and tested for the coronavirus during the day, and were later taken to the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in St Ann, where they will await the test results.



Those who test positive for the virus will be taken to Government quarantine facilities, while the others will be required to home quarantine for 14 days.



"All passengers have disembarked, 204," Greene disclosed.



The Disney vessel is the last of four ships that had docked in the port between last week Tuesday and today. It also came on the heels of Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Glory as the Government allowed Jamaicans to return home under its Controlled Re-entry Programme.



The Carnival Glory left the pier on Friday after 254 Jamaicans disembarked the ship, which was docked since Tuesday.



On Monday, a Norwegian Cruise Line with 175 Jamaicans docked at the port and left after the Jamaicans disembarked on Thursday.



And, last week Tuesday, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Adventure of the Seas with 1,044 Jamaicans docked at the pier and later left on Monday, May 25 with 20 Jamaicans who decided to remain on the vessel after being reportedly offered a contract.

Anthony Lewis