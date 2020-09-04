All Cabinet/ministerial posts intact until PM's reappointment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Constitution makes special provisions for the smooth transition of authority between political administrations, following a general election.

Chief of State Protocol, Chancery and Protocol Division, Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths, said that for the period from the proroguing of the Houses of Parliament via proclamation by the Governor-General, through the general election and until the new Government's installation, the incumbent Prime Minister and his/her Cabinet will remain intact and in charge of the country's administration.

Ambassador Grant Griffiths further advised that upon the appointment or reappointment of a prime minister, all Cabinet/ministerial posts shall become vacant, thereby making way for new appointments.

She pointed out that the arrangements are articulated under Section 71(4) (a) of the Constitution.

Ambassador Grant Griffiths indicated that this Constitutional provision aims to ensure that “there is no vacuum in relation to the continuation of… Government in the event of Parliament being dissolved”.

“So the prime minister remains [in that position] until he is informed by the Governor-General that he is to be reappointed… or until any other person [is] appointed,” she explained.

She informed that while there is no written timeline regarding when these engagements occur, it is always as soon as possible after the elections, while emphasising that the prime minister has the authority to indicate that information.

“When you look at the record of appointments, in terms of how quickly the Government is reinstated, it normally is pretty soon after the elections,” Ambassador Grant Griffiths further pointed out.

She said following a general election, an Inter-Ministerial Planning Committee is appointed to spearhead arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony for the prime minister.

Ambassador Grant Griffiths said the details to this effect, in relation to the September 3 general election, will be made public as soon as the arrangements are in place.