All Jamaicans abroad can return home now – Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, says that all Jamaicans abroad who wish to return home can now do so.

“It is now safe to say that all Jamaicans who wish to come home, can do so. But they must follow the process that we have put in place to safeguard the health of all Jamaicans,” Senator Samuda said today in a comprehensive statement updating the Senate on the re-entry programme.

“It is a matter of public record that the process of reopening our tourism sector is underway with the opening of our borders to non-nationals. Members of the Senate should indeed be proud of the work of the member agencies of the task force, who contend daily with the challenges with the new normal brought on by COVID pandemic,” he stated.

“We are working assiduously to continue to improve efficiencies, through automation of the varying systems. The process may be lengthy, but it is a robust one that we believe helps to mitigate the risks. The people of Jamaica deserve nothing less to keep them safe,” Senator Samuda noted.

He said that it is important that the process at the ports of entry, sea or air, is the same for all persons entering Jamaica, resident or non-resident, except for persons coming from countries which have been designated as part of the 'travel bubble'.

“The countries in this 'bubble' are the countries that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has assessed to cause very little risk, as they have little to no spread and, generally, very low case numbers in their countries,” he added.

Samuda says all travellers to the island are expected to produce a digital certificate of approval.

“This requirement has been accepted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and is disseminated to airlines through their Travel Information Manual Automatic (TIMATIC) System. As such, persons are asked by all airlines to provide this approval before they are allowed to check in on any flight in Jamaica,” he said.

To date, 19,312 applications have been received from residents through the JAMCOVID portal and over 2,700 from non-residents through the Visit Jamaica portal.

“At close of business yesterday, 6,898 persons had returned to Jamaica, since the start of the programme. We have 13,846 persons approved for travel in the JAMCOVID system, and 976 persons who have registered, but not yet completed the application process,” Samuda added.

Balford Henry