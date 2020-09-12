All documents for Clarendon North West remain secure and intact, says EOJ
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says all documents, inclusive of the poll books for the Clarendon North Western constituency remain secure and intact.
The EOJ's statement comes after the People's National Party (PNP) yesterday raised concerns about the ballot boxes ahead of next week's scheduled magisterial recount.
“The Returning Officer for the constituency sought to fulfil his duties and guided by the Representation of the People Act, was ensuring that all documents were properly checked and signed in preparation for transfer to the Parish Court for the magisterial recount scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 15,” the EOJ's statement read.
“The EOJ stands by the credibility of the electoral process undertaken during the September 3 General Election,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy