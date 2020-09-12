All documents for Clarendon North West remain secure and intact, says EOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says all documents, inclusive of the poll books for the Clarendon North Western constituency remain secure and intact.

The EOJ's statement comes after the People's National Party (PNP) yesterday raised concerns about the ballot boxes ahead of next week's scheduled magisterial recount.

“The Returning Officer for the constituency sought to fulfil his duties and guided by the Representation of the People Act, was ensuring that all documents were properly checked and signed in preparation for transfer to the Parish Court for the magisterial recount scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 15,” the EOJ's statement read.

“The EOJ stands by the credibility of the electoral process undertaken during the September 3 General Election,” it added.