All in place for rescheduled CXC exams — OEC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) is assuring that all plans are in place for the execution of the July 2020 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations.

The commission said in the last three weeks the following activities have been set in motion:

Training and deployment of examiners for French and Spanish orals for the examinations which have begun and will end by Friday, July 17, 2020;

Training and deployment of examination supervisors for examinations beginning July 13, 2020;

Training and deployment of quality assures who will monitor centres;

Training and deployment of readers and writers for candidates who have received arrangements for special assessment;

Training and deployment of moderators for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Sciences and Industrial Technology, CSEC Music, CAPE Performing Arts and Physical Education and Sport.

OEC noted that paper based, online and offline examination options are available to all candidates. It said schools have indicated their preferred approach for the examination based on different factors such as Internet connectivity and reliability etc.

The commission added that the uploading of School Based Assessment (SBA) samples and the submission of scores is advanced and should have been completed by Friday, July 10.

The public is being reminded that all inquiries relating to examinations should be directed through the respective school authorities except in cases where registration was done directly with the OEC.