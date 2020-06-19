All ready for tomorrow's resumption of live racing at Caymanas Park — SVREL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) says all is ready for the reopening of Caymanas Park tomorrow with a first full card race day since the COVID-19 shutdown in March.

The promoters of racing at Caymanas Park said several changes and initiatives have been put in place at the 60-year-old track to ensure that the return to spectator horseracing is done safely and within the parameters of current health guidelines.

In a release today, SVREL said “the reopening of the track is a milestone for Caymanas Park, which will be the first racetrack in the western hemisphere to reopen to spectator racing since the global pandemic put a halt to spectator sports. We are relying on the cooperation of all stakeholders to make sure that the track can remain open in the new reality of COVID-19”.

The new measures include seated, socially distant spectators, mandatory mask wearing, frequent cleaning and disinfection of high traffic areas and temperature checks upon entry.

One of the key changes is the implementation of a pre-sold ticketing system. The park said only 1,200 spectators will be allowed in the stands with seated social distancing strictly enforced. It added that the pre-sale tickets will be available at the track ranging from a high of $1500 for access to the North Lounge and Jockey's Club to a low of $300 for bleachers and lower stands. Reserve and grandstand will be available for $1,000.

Executive Chairman, Solomon Sharpe says the reimplementation of its ticketing system is a method of crowd control.

“We have some very strict measures we need patrons to abide by to make sure that we have a successful restart of racing. The ticketing system will guarantee the appropriate numbers for social distancing, in addition to ensuring that we can adequately cater to the patrons within the health guidelines,” Sharpe said.

SVREL said punters will also be restricted in their movement around the premises, with no standing or congregating allowed. Areas that encourage crowding will be closed off to the public and rooms will be limited to fifty percent of capacity. Attendees will also be given a colour-coded band after a temperature check at the door and be required to keep the band on for the duration of their time at the track.

Racing stakeholders such as owners, trainers, jockeys and grooms were briefed on the detailed and comprehensive protocols developed by a multi-stakeholder task force, SVREL said. The company noted that the new measures were welcomed by all who attended the June 13 and 14 sessions and agreed that the new protocols will guarantee that the industry can get back on track.

“The fact is that this is the new normal for the foreseeable future and we are pulling out all the stops to make sure that we can continue racing safely without further delays,” Sharpe said.