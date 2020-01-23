All set for dengue clean up, says Grange
KINGSTON, Jamaica —Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says she is satisfied with the preparatory work for the three-day national dengue clean-up which begins on Friday.
Grange, who is leading the coordination of the dengue clean-up through the National Labour Day Secretariat said, “the preparations have gone well and I anticipate that we will all work in our homes, communities, schools and work places to find and destroy mosquito breeding sites.”
“Dengue is a serious disease that has the potential to affect every constituency, every community, every school, every home and every person. Therefore, it is critical that all us — each member of parliament, each councillor, each person — get involved in efforts to find and destroy the mosquitoes that transmit dengue. This national effort requires all of us to play a part,” she added.
In keeping with the Labour Day format, the ministry said that national and parish projects have been established.
National projects will be undertaken in the communities of Grants Pen and Rae Town in the Corporate Area, the ministry noted.
Grange said those two communities are among 36 from across the country that have been listed as critical, meaning they are most in need of intervention to destroy mosquitoes and their breeding sites.
The minister announced parish projects, to be led by Municipal Corporations, as follows:
PARISH PROJECT SITE
Westmoreland Grange Hill
Hanover Sandy Bay
St James Salt Spring
Trelawny Clarks Town
St Ann Exchange
St Mary Annotto Bay Proper
Portland Manchioneal Town
St Thomas Golden Valley
St Catherine Buck Town near Gordon Pen
St Elizabeth Junction
Manchester Craig Head
Clarendon Aenon Town
Grange said the work at national and parish projects will focus on finding and destroying mosquitoes and their breeding sites by removing bulky waste, bushing overgrown vegetation, and filling out depressed areas where mosquitoes are likely to breed.
The minister added that a “critical part of the intervention will be our interaction with residents where we will be encouraging and showing them how to cover drums and other water holding containers; and emptying or destroying containers, as necessary.”
The national clean up will take place over three days — January 24, 25 and 26 —under the theme: Mosquitoes wanted dead, not alive.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy