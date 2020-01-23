 All set for dengue clean up, says Grange

Latest News

All set for dengue clean up, says Grange

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


KINGSTON, Jamaica —Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says she is satisfied with the preparatory work for the three-day national dengue clean-up which begins on Friday.

Grange, who is leading the coordination of the dengue clean-up through the National Labour Day Secretariat said, “the preparations have gone well and I anticipate that we will all work in our homes, communities, schools and work places to find and destroy mosquito breeding sites.”

“Dengue is a serious disease that has the potential to affect every constituency, every community, every school, every home and every person.  Therefore, it is critical that all us — each member of parliament, each councillor, each person — get involved in efforts to find and destroy the mosquitoes that transmit dengue. This national effort requires all of us to play a part,” she added.

In keeping with the Labour Day format, the ministry said that national and parish projects have been established.

National projects will be undertaken in the communities of Grants Pen and Rae Town in the Corporate Area, the ministry noted.

Grange said those two communities are among 36 from across the country that have been listed as critical, meaning they are most in need of intervention to destroy mosquitoes and their breeding sites.

The minister announced parish projects, to be led by Municipal Corporations, as follows:

PARISH                            PROJECT SITE

Westmoreland                 Grange Hill

Hanover                           Sandy Bay

St James                          Salt Spring

Trelawny                          Clarks Town

St Ann                              Exchange

St Mary                             Annotto Bay Proper

Portland                           Manchioneal Town

St Thomas                        Golden Valley

St Catherine                     Buck Town near Gordon Pen

St Elizabeth                      Junction

Manchester                      Craig Head 

Clarendon                        Aenon Town

 

Grange said the work at national and parish projects will focus on finding and destroying mosquitoes and their breeding sites by removing bulky waste, bushing overgrown vegetation, and filling out depressed areas where mosquitoes are likely to breed.

The minister added that a “critical part of the intervention will be our interaction with residents where we will be encouraging and showing them how to cover drums and other water holding containers; and emptying or destroying containers, as necessary.”

The national clean up will take place over three days — January 24, 25 and 26 —under the theme: Mosquitoes wanted dead, not alive.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT