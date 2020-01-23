All set for dengue clean up, says Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says she is satisfied with the preparatory work for the three-day national dengue clean-up which begins on Friday.

Grange, who is leading the coordination of the dengue clean-up through the National Labour Day Secretariat said, “the preparations have gone well and I anticipate that we will all work in our homes, communities, schools and work places to find and destroy mosquito breeding sites.”

“Dengue is a serious disease that has the potential to affect every constituency, every community, every school, every home and every person. Therefore, it is critical that all us — each member of parliament, each councillor, each person — get involved in efforts to find and destroy the mosquitoes that transmit dengue. This national effort requires all of us to play a part,” she added.

In keeping with the Labour Day format, the ministry said that national and parish projects have been established.

National projects will be undertaken in the communities of Grants Pen and Rae Town in the Corporate Area, the ministry noted.

Grange said those two communities are among 36 from across the country that have been listed as critical, meaning they are most in need of intervention to destroy mosquitoes and their breeding sites.

The minister announced parish projects, to be led by Municipal Corporations, as follows:

PARISH PROJECT SITE

Westmoreland Grange Hill

Hanover Sandy Bay

St James Salt Spring

Trelawny Clarks Town

St Ann Exchange

St Mary Annotto Bay Proper

Portland Manchioneal Town

St Thomas Golden Valley

St Catherine Buck Town near Gordon Pen

St Elizabeth Junction

Manchester Craig Head

Clarendon Aenon Town

Grange said the work at national and parish projects will focus on finding and destroying mosquitoes and their breeding sites by removing bulky waste, bushing overgrown vegetation, and filling out depressed areas where mosquitoes are likely to breed.

The minister added that a “critical part of the intervention will be our interaction with residents where we will be encouraging and showing them how to cover drums and other water holding containers; and emptying or destroying containers, as necessary.”

The national clean up will take place over three days — January 24, 25 and 26 —under the theme: Mosquitoes wanted dead, not alive.