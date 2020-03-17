All social programmes at Kings House postponed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of the Governor-General says that all social programmes including tours, events, courtesy calls, and other visits to King's House have been postponed with immediate effect until further notice.

The office said only mandatory matters of state will be dealt with during this time.

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, also encouraged everyone to cooperate with and follow the guidelines issued by the Government, health care professionals and essential services providers.

“Custodes, especially those who belong to the group of persons vulnerable to the virus, are advised to follow the recommended guidelines while supporting activities to prevent the transmission of the pathogen. Custodes are also encouraged to keep abreast of the revised schedule of the Governor-General's Programme for Excellence to adjust activities accordingly and contact the National Coordinator for further advice and details,” the office advised in news release.

The Governor-General thanked all healthcare and essential services personnel, churches and organisations that are playing their part to ensure the safety and welfare of citizens.

“As we combine our resolve and resources to address this Global epidemic that has reached our shores; let us be mindful of the elderly, vulnerable, unemployed, and those with special needs and pray that we will get through this period being more resilient than before,” Allen said.