All systems go for Clarendon South Eastern by-election

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it is adding the finishing touches to preparations for the by-election in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency scheduled for Monday, March 2.

The polls will open at 7:00 am and will close at 5:00 pm, after which the preliminary counting of ballots will immediately take place.

The EOJ said that training has been completed for all 350 election day workers (presiding officers, poll clerks and supervisors) who will be deployed to conduct the polls in 135 polling stations across 33 voting locations constituency-wide.

The agency said the workers were specially selected from outside of the constituency under the EOJ’s Specialist Election Day Worker programme, to man the polling stations.

The EOJ noted that there are 41,308 registered voters in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, as per the November 30, 2019 voters’ list, that will be used for the by-election.

Only electors registered to vote in this constituency will be allowed to vote in the upcoming by-election, the agency reminded.

Candidates are also being reminded that election campaigning ceases on Sunday March 1, 24 hours before the start of polling on March 2.

Electors who are still unclear where to vote may check the Electoral Commission of Jamaica’s website at www.ecj.com.jm and click on “Query The Voters’ List” to find out at which polling station they are to cast their ballots.

Electors are being reminded to take their Voters’ ID card to the polling station and that the use or display of cell phones or cameras is not allowed inside polling stations.