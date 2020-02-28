All systems go for Clarendon South Eastern by-election
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it is adding the finishing touches to preparations for the by-election in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency scheduled for Monday, March 2.
The polls will open at 7:00 am and will close at 5:00 pm, after which the preliminary counting of ballots will immediately take place.
The EOJ said that training has been completed for all 350 election day workers (presiding officers, poll clerks and supervisors) who will be deployed to conduct the polls in 135 polling stations across 33 voting locations constituency-wide.
The agency said the workers were specially selected from outside of the constituency under the EOJ’s Specialist Election Day Worker programme, to man the polling stations.
The EOJ noted that there are 41,308 registered voters in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, as per the November 30, 2019 voters’ list, that will be used for the by-election.
Only electors registered to vote in this constituency will be allowed to vote in the upcoming by-election, the agency reminded.
Candidates are also being reminded that election campaigning ceases on Sunday March 1, 24 hours before the start of polling on March 2.
Electors who are still unclear where to vote may check the Electoral Commission of Jamaica’s website at www.ecj.com.jm and click on “Query The Voters’ List” to find out at which polling station they are to cast their ballots.
Electors are being reminded to take their Voters’ ID card to the polling station and that the use or display of cell phones or cameras is not allowed inside polling stations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy