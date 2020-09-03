'All things are quiet' in St Elizabeth SE, reports senior cop
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — There were no reports of unseemly incidents as people cast their votes in St Elizabeth South Eastern earlier today.
"All things are quiet," Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms told OBSERVER ONLINE by telephone in early afternoon.
But in the much-watched St Elizabeth SE constituency, particularly voters in long lines expressed frustration at having to wait "hours" in some cases.
"It look like dem caan' read," said one annoyed woman at the Bull Savannah Primary School, in reference to polling station officials.
At the BB Coke High School in Junction, people waiting in line as well as members of the security forces told OBSERVER ONLINE that polling division 90 was " a big problem" with movement stationary for long periods.
"The worst thing no one come explain anything to us," said one woman to the rear of the line who said she had been waiting for more than two hours.
St Elizabeth SE, which is being contested by incumbent Frank Witter of the PNP and Dr Dwaine Spencer of the JLP, is considered a must win by both parties. In 2016, Witter defeated the PNP'S Richard Parchment by 205 votes.
Garfield Myers
