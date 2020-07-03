Alleged J'can 'hitman' arrested in Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Bahamas police have said that a “known” Jamaican hitman was arrested on Grand Bahama earlier this week.
The police said the man had travelled to the country to carry out a hit and that he is affiliated with the Jamaican gang “No Dollars No Cents”.
The suspect, a resident of August Town, St Andrew, was arrested at Victoria Inn.
“He is suspected of entering The Bahamas for the purposes of a contracted murder,” the police said in a statement.
“He is currently connected to a number of murders in Jamaica,” the statement added.
His name has not been released.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy