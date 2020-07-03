Alleged J'can 'hitman' arrested in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Bahamas police have said that a “known” Jamaican hitman was arrested on Grand Bahama earlier this week.

The police said the man had travelled to the country to carry out a hit and that he is affiliated with the Jamaican gang “No Dollars No Cents”.

The suspect, a resident of August Town, St Andrew, was arrested at Victoria Inn.

“He is suspected of entering The Bahamas for the purposes of a contracted murder,” the police said in a statement.

“He is currently connected to a number of murders in Jamaica,” the statement added.

His name has not been released.