Alleged TV thief nabbed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a flat screen TV and fan worth $50,000 in Port Royal, Kingston on Wednesday, January 6.

Now facing house breaking and larceny charges is 33-year-old Khmali Blair of Michelin Avenue in the parish.

The police said about 8:00 am, Blair entered the complainant's home by breaking a window and stole the flat screen TV and fan.

The police said the matter was reported and on Thursday, January 14 the stolen items were found in Blair's home.

His court date is being finalised.