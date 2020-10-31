Alleged Tesha Miller gang members among those shot, killed at post-curfew party

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Alleged members of the Tesha Miller gang were among 11 people shot — one fatally — at a St Catherine party that was in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act yesterday.

The police said the deceased and another man are top tier members of the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman Gang in St Catherine.

The deceased has since been identified as Kemar Tummings, otherwise called Night and Day, while the injured Clansman Gang member has been identified as Marcus Smith, who is wanted by the St Catherine North Police for murder.

The other victims were treated at hospital, where three of them are said to be in serious condition, the police said.

Reports are that members of the Portmore police patrol team were in the Old Braeton area when they saw a number of vehicles parked in a churchyard on the main road and went to investigate.

The police said that having checked the area and not detecting any noise, they proceeded on foot but upon approaching Browns Lane they heard explosions and saw a crowd of people running in different directions.

The police said it was later discovered that 11 people had been shot. The police said their teams did not fire.

The police used the opportunity to remind the public that until November 16, the curfew as stated by the Office of the Prime Minister is effective between the hours of 9:00 pm and 5:00 am each day.