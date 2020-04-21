Alleged armed burglar fatally shot in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police here say an unidentified man was on Monday night (April 20) shot and killed when three gunmen challenged the police during a burglary and subsequent shootout at a house on Clover Way in Mandeville, Manchester.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that at about 8:30 pm the police responded to a burglary and was shot at by gunmen.

“It is a case of shooting with intent at the police and subsequently a fatal shooting. The police were engaged by gunmen and returned fire. The police responded to a case of burglary in progress,” he said.

The police say when the shooting subsided, one of the gunmen was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The police say the other two gunmen escaped.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

