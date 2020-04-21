Alleged armed burglar fatally shot in Mandeville
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police here say an unidentified man was on Monday night (April 20) shot and killed when three gunmen challenged the police during a burglary and subsequent shootout at a house on Clover Way in Mandeville, Manchester.
Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that at about 8:30 pm the police responded to a burglary and was shot at by gunmen.
“It is a case of shooting with intent at the police and subsequently a fatal shooting. The police were engaged by gunmen and returned fire. The police responded to a case of burglary in progress,” he said.
The police say when the shooting subsided, one of the gunmen was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.
The police say the other two gunmen escaped.
The incident is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).
KASEY WILLIAMS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy