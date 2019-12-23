Alleged car thief hit with conspiracy charges

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Thirty-six-year-old Andre Cohen, a haulage contractor of 7 East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine was charged with larceny of motor vehicle and conspiracy to larceny of motor vehicle on Friday, December 20.

The charges stem from the theft of the complainant's motor vehicle from Diamond Avenue in Eltham Park, Spanish Town in the parish on Wednesday, December 18.

Police reports are that about 2:14 am, the accused and two men stole the car from the complainant's yard. An alarm was raised and citizens intercepted the motor vehicle and apprehended the accused. The other men escaped.

The accused was later handed over to the police and subsequently charged.

His court date will be announced soon.