Alleged car thieves intercepted, car recovered

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are reporting that four men are now facing several charges for the armed robbery of a motor vehicle on Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town on November 4.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravation are 28-year-old Dalton Gilbert, a production worker; 29-year-old Sanjay Shaw, otherwise called 'Rufus', an electrician; 30-year-old Omar Sutherland, otherwise called 'Screw Ben', a mason, all of a St Catherine address; and 36-year-old Ari Vassell otherwise called 'Torn', a farmer of Cumberland district, Clarendon.

According to the police, about 12:30 am, the accused men were travelling in a grey Nissan Tiida motor car. Reports indicated that the men used a Nissan Tiida to block the pathway of the complainant—who was driving his private motorcar along Featherbed Lane in the parish.

Two of the accused men, one armed with a handgun, then reportedly exited and robbed the complainant of his Nissan Note motor car. However, the police said within three hours of the report being made, the accused men were intercepted in Old Harbour in the parish.

The Nissan Tiida was seized and the Nissan Note recovered, the police said.

The men are to appear in court date at a later date.