Alleged cow thieves charged

ST ANN, Jamaica — Two men who were previously listed as persons of interest in connection with an incident in which alleged cow thieves shot at officers in Ramble district in St Ann, have been arrested and charged.

The men, 38-year-old Terrence Harrilal and 27-year-old Raniel Boreland, were handed over to the police by relatives yesterday.

The police said after an interview in the presence of their attorneys, Harrilal and Boreland were charged along with a third man, 30-year-old Shavann Scott.

Scott was arrested shortly after the incident on Friday, October 2.

All three men have been charged with larceny of cattle, shooting with intent, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Read: Suspected cow thieves held after gun attack in St Ann