Alleged drug syndicate busted in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Seven men suspected to be significant players in the illegal drug trade were arrested in a major security operation led by the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division (C-TOC) in St James yesterday.

The operation which commenced about 3:00 am and lasted for over 11 hours involved various sections of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force.

The police said the operations were carried out in the communities of Rhyne Park, West Gate, Granville, Mount Salem, Catherine Mount and Flanker.

According to the police, among the suspects detained are members of a major transnational drug trafficking syndicate suspected to be behind the illegal export of large quantities of dangerous drugs to the United States and elsewhere in North America, as well as Europe.

Some of the detained are believed to have ties to the three Jamaican police who were arrested in the United States last week for attempting to smugglie cocaine, the police's corporate communications unit reported.

The police added that a large cache of electronic devices, cash in both foreign and local currency with a value in excess of $1.2 million, a BMW X6 motor car, as well as a licensed firearm were seized in line with on-going investigations.