Alleged 'getaway' driver charged with accessory to robbery in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — A taxi operator and the alleged getaway driver in the robbery of an auto store was on Friday charged following a robbery in St Ann.

Thirty-five-year-old Kevon Ferguson, otherwise called “Trigger”, was charged with accessory after the fact to robbery with aggravation.

The police said that on Friday, September 11 about 8:30 am, Ferguson was the getaway driver in the robbery of an auto store. He was subsequently apprehended and positively identified.

The police said investigations are ongoing to nab the other suspect.

Ferguson's court date is being finalised.