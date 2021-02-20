Alleged gunman caught at airport
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An alleged gunman was nabbed at the Sangster International Airport on Thursday and charged after he attempted to leave the island.
He has been identified as 31-year-old Dujon Pitter, a higgler of Drecketts Place in Kingston.
Pitter was charged with shooting with intent, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm relating to an incident in his community on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Police reports indicate that about 12:55 am, a police team was on mobile patrol in the area when they saw Pitter and two other men. Upon seeing the police, the men reportedly opened gunfire at the team leading to shootout.
The men escaped, however, a 12-year-old boy and a police constable were shot and injured during the incident. They were taken to hospital where they were treated.
Pitter was arrested and charged after he was caught at the airport.
His court date is being finalised.
