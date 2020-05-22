Alleged lottery scammer nabbed in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The coordinated efforts of personnel from Jamaica Customs and the Area One Lottery Scam Task Force led to the arrest and charge of an alleged lottery scammer in Anchovy, St James on Thursday, May 21.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Dario Davis of York Bush district in Mount Carey in the parish. He has been charged with possession of identity information with intent and possession of and access device.

Davis was arrested after arousing suspicions when he collected a package containing bank cards.

The team conducted follow-up operations between 11:30 am and 3:00 pm, at two locations in the York Bush district in the parish and two cellular phones were seized.

Davis's court date is being finalised.