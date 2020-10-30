Alleged robbers who fired shots at police charged

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Two men have now been charged after they allegedly shot at a police team that tried to apprehend them in the Old Hope Road area on Wednesday, October 21.

The men have been identified as 18-year-old Dontae Williams and 28-year-old Dushawn Gentles.

Both have been charged with robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police said that about 12:10 pm, a team from the Matilda's Corner Police Station went in pursuit of two men on a motorcycle who were reportedly seen snatching a woman's handbag on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

The robbers reportedly opened gunfire at the team on Bundy Lane, then fled to the Swallowfield area.

The men were again intercepted along North Avenue in Swallowfield, St Andrew and again opened fire at the police. The team however disabled the motorcycle and both men ran in different directions.

One of the men — who was later identified as Williams — was held at a premises on Swallowfield Road in the parish. A Beretta 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

Gentles, who had reportedly been the driver of the motorcycle, escaped, however, he was later held in the Old Hope Road area.

A black knapsack with items that were subsequently identified as belonging to a woman who was robbed earlier the same day as well as three motorcycles were also seized in the incident.

Williams and Gentles were charged after being interviewed in the presence of their attorneys. Their court dates are being finalised.