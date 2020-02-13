Alleged serial rapist nabbed in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Detectives in Manchester say they today arrested and charged a man for several counts of rape, robbery and unlawful wounding.

Charged is 29-year-old Sheldon Mitchell unemployed of Sunset Drive, Knockpatrick in the parish.

According to the Manchester police, Mitchell was held following a series of investigations spanning between November 2019 and January 2020, after several reports from residents.

The police are now appealing to individuals who may have been victims of rape or robbery in Manchester to visit the Manchester Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) or call 876-963-8283.