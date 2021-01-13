Allman Town man missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Dennis of Allman Town, Kingston 4 has been missing since December 2020.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the AllmanTown Police are that Dennis was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omar Dennis is being asked to contact Allman Town Police at 876-922-2842, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.