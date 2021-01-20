Almost 1,700 Bermuda residents get first COVID-19 vaccine

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— A total of 1,665 Bermuda residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the week since the government launched its programme on January 11, health officials have confirmed.

Health Minister Kim Wilson told Tuesday night's media briefing there had been one new positive case among the latest batch of 657 tests.

It was a resident who returned to the island on an American Airlines flight from Miami on Sunday.

There are 67 active COVID-19 cases, with six in hospital but none is in critical care.

Wilson said 7,729 residents have registered so far for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus after the British government, which is sending supplies to its overseas territories, donated 9,750 doses to Bermuda. Two jabs are required.

The Health Minister said of the vaccinations given last week, 738 were performed by the Bermuda Hospitals Board. Forty went to the elderly and vulnerable at care homes, and 887 went to the elderly, healthcare workers and essential service workers at the vaccination centre at the Police Recreation Club in Prospect.

So far, 58 per cent of those vaccinated were women and 42 per cent were men. Of the total vaccinations, 32 per cent have gone to essential service workers.

Bermuda has now had 684 total cases of the virus. Twelve people have died.