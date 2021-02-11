Almost 700 people being trained for COVID-19 vaccination drive —Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says some 662 people are currently being trained in preparation for the country's COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The minister made the disclosure during a press briefing a short while ago.

According to Tufton, the majority of those being trained are public health nurses.

He said that from the southern region, which includes Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth, there are 170 individuals in training. In the north-east region, which includes Portland, St Mary and St Ann, there are 120 individuals, while in the western region, which includes Trelawny, Westmoreland, St James and Hanover, there are 140.

The minister added that the south-east health region, which includes Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas, there are some 232 individuals being trained.

“Our number one priority remains safety and the Government through the ministry, will continue to seek out all avenues to the best health outcome for every citizen,” Tufton said.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the ministry is making progress in its attempts to secure vaccines outside of the COVAX agreement.

He stressed, however, that the selection of a vaccine will follow the protocol set out by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I want to assure the public that we will not embrace or endorse any vaccines that fall out of the protocol of going through the expert assessment that the WHO traditionally subjects a vaccine to…there are many vaccines out there but we believe it (the protocol) has worked in the past,” the minister added.