Alorica commends government's COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Alorica, the US-headquartered business process outsourcing (BPO) entity whose Portmore, St Catherine location accounts for the largest cluster of Jamaica's COVID-19 cases to date, has lauded the government for its handling of the crisis.

“Alorica would like to recognise the Government of Jamaica's highly commendable approach to managing COVID-19 and reassure the public that we will continue to fully cooperate with the Government and all its agencies towards the expedient and efficient management of this matter. Furthermore, we maintain our unwavering dedication to our Alorica team members and stand committed to providing all possible support during this difficult time,” the company said in a release today (April 16).

Alorica employees now account for 52 of the country's 143 confirmed cases of the pandemic that has killed thousands and infected millions globally.

Five people have died in Jamaica so far and 23 have recovered.

In the release, Alorica stressed that it has taken “every necessary action” to comply with the Government's guidelines.

“It is therefore unfortunate that despite our best efforts, like so many other companies around the world, the robust precautionary measures we established were unable to withstand the highly infectious nature of the COVID-19 disease. We take the COVID-19 disease seriously and have taken all measures to protect our Alorica team members,” said the company.