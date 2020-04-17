Alorica employees ordered to report to workplace today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South Eastern Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has called on all Alorica employees who were stationed in Portmore, St Catherine to report to the location today for testing.
Employees were urged to report to the facility by 10 o'clock this morning.
The call came after 52 of the country’s current 143 COVID-19 cases were linked to the business process outsourcing (BPO) entity.
The spike in cases led to the Government enforcing a lockdown of the entire St Catherine.
SERHA advised that employees would not be allowed inside the compound without masks.
They are also asked to have their work identification and maintain a physical distance of at least three feet apart.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy