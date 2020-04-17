Alorica employees ordered to report to workplace today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South Eastern Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has called on all Alorica employees who were stationed in Portmore, St Catherine to report to the location today for testing.

Employees were urged to report to the facility by 10 o'clock this morning.

The call came after 52 of the country’s current 143 COVID-19 cases were linked to the business process outsourcing (BPO) entity.

The spike in cases led to the Government enforcing a lockdown of the entire St Catherine.

SERHA advised that employees would not be allowed inside the compound without masks.

They are also asked to have their work identification and maintain a physical distance of at least three feet apart.