Alternative road in Gordon Town to be completed in three weeks

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness says within three weeks the Gordon Town alternative main road (Savage Pen), in St Andrew East Rural, will be completed.

Holness toured the location today, along with Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington; Member of Parliament for the area, Juliet Holness, and senior officials from the National Works Agency (NWA).

Holness pointed out that work is being undertaken at a cost of $60 million on the Savage Pen road, and that work will be carried out on the main road at a cost of $200 million.

The Gordon Town main road, which leads to Papine and other sections of the Corporate Area, was closed recently after a major part of its embankment collapsed during heavy rains.

Holness said repairing the damage is the “cheapest option available, and the quickest option that we have,” but other long term solutions will have to be considered, after the residents get back their road.

“It is a major challenge, but the Government has an obligation to make sure that people can get home safely, conduct their business safely, and with convenience. We ask the citizens to bear with us. In three weeks, the people who are now disconnected by virtue of the breakaway should be able to get home in greater convenience and safety,” the prime minister said.

He pointed out that the entire roadway in the area is under constant threat from heavy rains and other environmental conditions, and the long term solution for the communities rests on many crucial decisions, and adherence to proper planning.

“The long term would have to be how we put in place a development plan to encourage persons who are living in the area to build with greater precaution, to choose better areas to build, and to make the decision whether or not these are areas that people should live in,” Holness said.