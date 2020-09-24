Ambassador Marks says US-donated mobile field hospital timely
WASHINGTON DC— Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has expressed thanks on behalf of the country, to the United States Government for donating a 70-bed mobile field hospital to the island.
She described the donation as a timely gift that will help in the fight against coronavirus, especially in light of a recent rise in the number of positive cases across the island.
The US$753,000 mobile field hospital, part of ongoing assistance from US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) to the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, was delivered in Kingston on Friday, September 18, by the US Air Force.
It was scheduled to be formally handed over at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew today.
Ambassador Marks noted that even amidst its own efforts to contain the spread of the virus, the United States was “willing to assist Jamaica in our battle against the pandemic.”
She expressed appreciation to the US teams led by SOUTHCOM Admiral Craig Faller and US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia for the "very productive working relationship in bringing impactful support to Jamaica during this critical time".
Equipped to operate autonomously, the mobile hospital includes a high-efficiency particulate air and ultraviolet-light air-scrubber system, two diesel generators, and eight air conditioning units.
It can be configured to isolate patients and conduct surgical operations where necessary, according to the US military, which also donated hand-held thermometers and patient beds worth some US$86,000.
A team of civilian trainers will instruct Jamaican medical and support teams chosen to run the mobile hospital on its assembly, set up, use, disassembly, transportation and storage.
